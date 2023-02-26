Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man arrested after body found following reports of missing woman

Murder investigation launched by police after body found in Biggleswade

Catherine Wylie
Sunday 26 February 2023 19:36
Roads in the surrounding area were closed while emergency services attended the incident (Peter Byrne/PA)
Roads in the surrounding area were closed while emergency services attended the incident (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found following reports of a missing woman.

Bedfordshire Police said officers attended an address in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, shortly after 3pm on Saturday and a body was found at the property.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The victim is yet to be formally identified but specially trained officers are supporting family members.

Recommended

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.

“We have made good headway in these early stages of our investigation and continue to follow numerous lines of enquiry in order to ascertain the events that led to this death.

“At this time, we would urge anyone with information that could support our investigation to please come forward.”

More to follow..

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in