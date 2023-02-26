Man arrested after body found following reports of missing woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found following reports of a missing woman.

Bedfordshire Police said officers attended an address in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, shortly after 3pm on Saturday and a body was found at the property.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

The victim is yet to be formally identified but specially trained officers are supporting family members.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.

“We have made good headway in these early stages of our investigation and continue to follow numerous lines of enquiry in order to ascertain the events that led to this death.

“At this time, we would urge anyone with information that could support our investigation to please come forward.”

More to follow..