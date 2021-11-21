Man arrested on suspicion of murder after 60-year-old dies in Manchester city centre

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 60-year-old died in a disturbance in the centre of Manchester.

The 60-year-old man died at the scene in Dantzic Street after a disorder involving 10 people at around 8pm on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said that a “group of people” were involved in the incident, near the Printworks leisure venue.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Super Intendent Dave Kehoe from GMP’s serious crime division said: “This was a tragic incident where a 60-year-old has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends who are understandably devastated.”

He added: “A cordon is in place and officers are currently at the scene whilst we piece together exactly what happened and who was involved.

“The area was very busy at the time and a number of people may have seen what happened. Even the smallest information could assist with our investigation.”

The 21-year-old man remains in custody and police said that they were trying to establish a timeline of events and “following up a number of lines of enquiry”.

A cordon restricted access to the area on Sunday as police carried out their investigation.

