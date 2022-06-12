Man arrested after girl, 15, ‘raped in sea at Bournemouth beach’
He has been released on bail pending further investigations
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a 15-year-old girl alleged she was raped in the sea off Bournemouth beach last year.
The teenager was detained in the West Midlands on suspicion of rape, Dorset Police said.
He has been released on bail pending further investigations into the incident, alleged to have taken place near the Oceanarium aquarium on 18 July.
At the time of the alleged attack, detectives said the girl was pulled into the sea after her ball landed near the boy.
Police said the victim was with her friends playing with a ball when it landed in front of the suspect, who told the girl he was travelling to Birmingham.
He then threw it back to one of the group and began talking to the victim, before allegedly pulling her deeper into the sea and raping her.
Detective Inspector Wayne Seymour, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have continued to support the victim and her family throughout this investigation. They have been updated with this latest development.”
