Man arrested ‘after woman raped in children’s playground’ in Bradford

A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported being raped in Bradford.

The attack is alleged to have taken place in a children’s playground close to Claremont Terrace, just south of the city centre, in the early hours of Monday.

Police said the victim, a 21-year-old woman, is now being supported by “specially trained officers”.

While few details about the incident are known, a statement issued by West Yorkshire Police said there was “no indication at this time that a corrosive substance was used” during the attack.

It comes after local media reported rumours were “circulating” that a woman had been raped and had acid thrown in her face, according to the online newspaper Yorkshire Live.

Officers were at the crime scene, near Bradford College’s Trinity Green Campus, on Tuesday, where a police cordon was in place.

In a statement, the force said: “Police are investigating a report of a rape which is alleged to have occurred in a park close to Claremont, Bradford, in the early hours of Monday morning.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this report and a scene remains in place on land between Sawrey Place and Claremont.”

It continued: “All reports of sexual offences are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated and increased patrols are operating in the area.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Bradford District Safeguarding Unit on 101, citing crime reference 13210310359.