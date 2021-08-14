Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 70s stabbed to death in Notting Hill

Suspect aged in 20s arrested and taken to hospital with minor injury

Sabrina Johnson
Saturday 14 August 2021 23:53
(Google Street View)

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 70s was stabbed to death in west London.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene in Notting Hill before being taken to hospital to receive treatment for a minor injury.

Officers were called to an address in St Lukes’s Road at around 2.10pm on Saturday, August 14, following reports of a disturbance.

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, was found inside the address suffering stab wounds.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

“A woman - believed aged in her 70s - was found inside an address suffering stab injuries; despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.56pm.

“Her next of kin have been informed.

“A man - aged in his 20s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to a minor injury.”

Police said there were no reports of any other injuries and a crime scene remains in place.