Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman in 70s stabbed to death in Notting Hill

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 70s was stabbed to death in west London.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene in Notting Hill before being taken to hospital to receive treatment for a minor injury.

Officers were called to an address in St Lukes’s Road at around 2.10pm on Saturday, August 14, following reports of a disturbance.

A woman, believed to be in her 70s, was found inside the address suffering stab wounds.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

“A woman - believed aged in her 70s - was found inside an address suffering stab injuries; despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2.56pm.

“Her next of kin have been informed.

“A man - aged in his 20s - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to hospital for treatment to a minor injury.”

Police said there were no reports of any other injuries and a crime scene remains in place.