CCTV appeal after man ‘performs sex acts in front of women on Tube’

Police have launched an appeal after a man allegedly performed sex acts in front of two women while pretending to be asleep on the London Underground.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers are investigating two incidents of indecent exposure believed to involve the same man, which both occurred on the night of 23 December last year.

The first saw a woman board the northbound Northern Line at Tuffnell Park at 9.40pm. She sat down opposite a man who appeared to be sleeping.

When she looked across at him, she noticed the man was not actually asleep and was performing a sex act on himself, police said. The woman then quickly moved to another carriage.

The force believes the man left the train at East Finchley.

A BTP spokesperson added: "Later that evening, at about 10pm, a second woman boarded the northbound Northern Line at Leicester Square and took a seat.

"At Camden, the same man from earlier that evening boarded the train and sat opposite her. It looked as if the man was once again asleep but when the woman looked over, the man had indecently exposed himself.

"On this occasion, the woman verbally confronted the man and he then left the train at West Finchley.

"Officers believe the man in the CCTV image may have information which could help their investigation."

The force is urging anyone who recognises the man to come forward (British Transport Police)

The force has urged anyone who might recognise him, or who has any information, to contact them by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200133485.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.