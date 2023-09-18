Jump to content

Man charged with trespassing after incident near Buckingham Palace

Awad Rovalino has also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle

Holly Evans
Monday 18 September 2023 07:47
A man has been charged for trespassing after he was arrested in the grounds near Buckingham Palace

(Getty Images)

A man has been charged with trespassing after he was arrested in the Royal Mews area, near Buckingham Palace.

During the early hours of Saturday morning, officers at the Palace responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews.

After being arrested at 01.25hrs on 16 September, Awad Rovalino, 25, was charged with trespassing on a protected site and an attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident.

Scotland Yard previously confirmed that the stables, which hold a number of historic royal carriages, were not entered by the intruder.

They added that “at no point” did the intruder enter Buckingham Palace or the Palace Gardens.

Rovalino, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 18 September.

