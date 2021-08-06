Hospital anaesthetist facing jail after injecting partner with drugs during ‘exorcism ceremonies’

A hospital anaesthetist is facing jail after injecting his partner with drugs during a series of attempted “exorcism” ceremonies, leaving her in critical condition and close to death, a court has heard.

Dr Hossam Metwally, 60, from Grimsby, north-east Lincolnshire, recorded videos of himself injecting fluids through a cannula to Kelly Wilson while chanting as part of a “dangerous perversion” of the Islamic Ruqya ritual, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Ms Wilson, who was a nurse, suffered organ failure after father-of-four Metwally tried to rid her body of “evil spirits”, the court heard.

The jury was shown extracts from 200 video clips the doctor recorded over four years, mainly at his home.

On Thursday, following an eight-week trial, the jury found Metwally guilty of endangering Ms Wilson’s life through the unlawful and deliberate intravenous administration of anaesthetics or sedative agents, and drug possession offences.

The defendant will be sentenced next month and was remanded in custody.

On Friday, the judge lifted a reporting restriction after Metwally admitted two further charges of voyeurism.

Ms Wilson had formerly worked for the same NHS trust as her partner, a British national, who had qualified in medicine in Egypt before coming to the UK.

Metwally had worked as a pain clinic specialist and an anaesthetist at Princess Diana Hospital in Grimsby, Scunthorpe General Hospital and local clinics, also ran a business with Ms Wilson from their home in Grimsby.