Man charged with murder after 24-year-old woman disappears in east London
Suma Begum has been missing since 30 April
A man has been charged with murder following the disappearance of a woman in east London.
Aminan Rahman, 45, was arrested on Tuesday as part of an investigation into the whereabouts of Suma Begum, 24.
Ms Begum was reported missing from her address in Tower Hamlets on Sunday, 30 April and has not been seen since.
The police said the pair were known to each other.
Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place, E14 will appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 4 May charged with the murder of 24-year-old Suma Begum.
Police have informed her family of the charge and they are being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5950/30Apr.
People can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
