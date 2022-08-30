Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murdering his elderly mother as family pays tribute

Family describe Margaret Joyce Griffiths as a ‘much-loved’ grandmother

Bronwen Weatherby
Tuesday 30 August 2022 10:36
<p>John Anderson Griffiths will appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday </p>

John Anderson Griffiths will appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday

(Police handout)

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murdering his elderly mother in Wales.

John Anderson Griffiths was arrested after officers were called to a property in Llanfrynach, near Brecon, on Friday night.

His mother Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital but died the following day, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.

Griffiths was arrested at the scene and charged on Monday night.

He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, police said.

Relatives have since described Mrs Griffith, known locally as Joyce, as a “much loved” member of the family.

The family said: “Margaret Joyce Griffiths was a much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community.

“The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock.

“We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in