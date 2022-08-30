Man charged with murdering his elderly mother as family pays tribute

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A 57-year-old man has been charged with murdering his elderly mother in Wales.

John Anderson Griffiths was arrested after officers were called to a property in Llanfrynach, near Brecon, on Friday night.

His mother Margaret Joyce Griffiths, 87, was airlifted to hospital but died the following day, Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed.

Griffiths was arrested at the scene and charged on Monday night.

He will appear at Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, police said.

Relatives have since described Mrs Griffith, known locally as Joyce, as a “much loved” member of the family.

The family said: “Margaret Joyce Griffiths was a much-loved mother, granny, sister and a loyal and active member of the community.

“The tragic recent events have left the family heartbroken and in deep shock.

“We request respect for our privacy at this dreadful time.”