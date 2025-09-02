Man in court charged with sexual assault of eight-year-old boy at Loch Ness campsite

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has appeared in court in connection with an alleged sexual assault of an eight-year-old boy in his tent at Loch Ness Bay Campsite.

John Bell, 44, made no plea when he appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court on Tuesday, charged under the Sexual Offences Act 2009.

He was charged under section 20 of the Act, concerning sexual assault of a young child.

open image in gallery Police received a report about an incident at Loch ness Bay Campsite in July ( Yui Mok/PA )

Bell, of Grangemouth, was remanded in custody and the case was committed for further examination.

Police received a report that the child had been approached in his tent at the Loch Ness Bay Campsite, near Drumnadrochit, between 12.20am and 1am on Thursday July 31.

Following an appeal for information, Police Scotland announced an arrest had been made on Monday evening.

Earlier, detective superintendent Calum Smith said: “We would like to thank the local community for their support during our investigation, in particular local businesses and those who came forward with information.”