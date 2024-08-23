Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man charged with murder after Amazon delivery driver killed in ‘vanjacking’

Claudiu-Carol Kondor was found unconscious in the street while out delivering parcels

Holly Evans
Friday 23 August 2024 08:42
Claudiu-Carol Kondor died after he was involved in a collision during an attempted theft of his van in Leeds (Handout/PA)
Claudiu-Carol Kondor died after he was involved in a collision during an attempted theft of his van in Leeds (Handout/PA) (PA Media)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

A man has been charged with the murder of a delivery driver killed in a suspected “vanjacking” incident in Leeds.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor, 42, died as he attempted to stop a thief from stealing his vehicle on Tuesday evening.

Mark Ross, 32, of Conference Road in Armley, has now been charged and is due to appear before Leeds magistrates court on Friday.

Mr Kondor was pronounced dead at the scene in Heights Drive, Wortley, on Tuesday evening after his silver Ford Transit Cargo van was allegedly stolen in Alliance Street while he was making a delivery.

Claudiu-Carol Kondor has been described as a ‘friend and confidant’
Claudiu-Carol Kondor has been described as a ‘friend and confidant’ (Gofundme)

Officers were called at around 6.50pm and found Mr Kondor unconscious, with members of the public trying to help him.

It is understood Mr Kondor was delivering packages for Amazon while working for a partner company.

On Wednesday evening, his company said he was “a friend, a confidant and a valued member of our team”.

Tributes poured in Mr Kondor, whose family - including wife Mariana - have been left “completely devastated” by his tragic and untimely death, West Yorkshire Police said.

The courier’s operations manager, Mike Neill, set up a GoFundMe for his family, writing: “Claudiu was a dedicated and cherished member of the SP Transport Group family. This unimaginable loss has left us all devastated.”

Eddie Hampshire, 24, was also arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday and remains in custody.

A woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released under investigation.

More follows on this breaking news story

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in