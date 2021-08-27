Benjamin Mendy remanded in custody after rape charges

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been remanded in custody after appearing at Chester Magistrates’ Court charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The footballer, wearing a red hoodie and black jogging bottoms, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

Proceedings at Chester Magistrates’ Court were related back to the French international via an interpreter.

No pleas were entered as the charges were put to him.

Mendy, 27, is accused of three counts of rape in October 2020, the sexual assault of a woman in January 2021 and the rape of a woman in August this year.

He also faces one count of breaking his bail conditions in August.

A police spokesman said: “Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Mendy are live and that he has a right to a fair trial.”

Mendy, who joined Manchester City in 2017 for a fee reported to be worth £52m and was a member of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, has since been suspended by the club.

In a statement on Thursday, the club said: “Manchester City can confirm that following his being charged by police today, Benjamin Mendy has been suspended pending an investigation.

“The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete.”

Mendy started Manchester City’s opening game of the Premier League season on 15 August and was also part of the squad that defeated Norwich last weekend.

Additional reporting by Press Association