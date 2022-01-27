Man in court after ‘dead man’s body taken to post office to claim his pension’

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to withdraw 246 euros after a dead man was taken to a post office in an alleged plot to claim his pension.

Declan Haughney, 40, of Pollerton Road, Carlow, was in the dock at Kilkenny District Court on Thursday after being charged with two counts of deception.

He was remanded in custody by judge Geraldine Carthy and is now due to appear at Carlow District Court on 2 February.

The body of Peadar Doyle, 66, is said to have been taken to the post office, in Staplestown Road, Co Carlow, by two men last Friday.

A member of staff raised the alarm when they propped Mr Doyle’s body against a counter at Hosey’s newsagents and post office in Carlow.

It is understood no money was handed over and the pair fled the post office without the body.

On Friday, a local priest was called to the shop to give the retired painter his last rites.

Father John Dunphy said: “People in the town are clearly shocked, but he did get prayers and he was anointed.”

He added: “We all gathered around him and prayed. It was very dignified.

“The gardaí were very kind and the staff were brave. It was a peaceful moment, very, very dignified.”

Haughney was arrested by gardai on Wednesday alongside another man, who was later released.

Gardai said a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).