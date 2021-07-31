Police investigating death of man found ‘surrounded by group’

A murder probe has been launched following the death of a man, aged in his 50s, who was found by police not breathing and surrounded by a group of males in High Wycombe.

Thames Valley Police said officers were on patrol in the Buckinghamshire town, when they saw the victim “on the floor” in Micklefield Road at about 12.20am on Saturday.

He was surrounded by a group of men who fled the scene as police arrived, officers said. Shortly after, it was discovered that the man was not breathing.

Despite an ambulance crew arriving minutes later, and giving him CPR, the victim was declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed though his identity and cause of death are yet to be confirmed to the public.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody, as detectives attempt to find out what happened.

Meanwhile, a large cordon is in place at the scene where the victim was found to allow forensics teams the chance to gather as much evidence as possible.

A blue and white forensics tent could be seen on the pavement by a small roundabout within the cordon on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Superintendent Ailsa Kent, the senior investigating officer, said in a statement that the force’s “thoughts are with the victim’s family at this extremely difficult time”.

“When the police officers discovered the victim, he was surrounded by a group of males who fled the scene when the officers approached in their police vehicle with its blue lights illuminated,” she told reporters.

“We would urge any of the males who were at the scene to contact the police as soon as possible, as they may have vital information that can assist our investigation.”

DS Kent continued: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Micklefield Road and Hicks Farm Rise in the early hours of this morning, who saw or heard anything to come forward.”

The senior detective also encouraged residents in the local area to check any CCTV, dashcam and doorbell camera footage they might have and hand it over to the police.

“I appreciate that the news of this murder will shock the community, but please be reassured that Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to establish what happened,” DS Kent added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or visiting its website, quoting reference number 59 (31/7).

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

PA contributed to this report