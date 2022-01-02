Man in 30s found dead on village road hours into New Year’s Day

Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a village road just hours into the new year.

Officers were called to reports of a man lying on the A58 Lily Lane, in the Bamfurlong area of Wigan, at about 4.30am on Saturday.

The man, believed to be aged in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead the scene.

Transport for Greater Manchester announced Lily Lane was closed at the junction with Abingdon Drive while officers investigated at 5am before it was reopened again about seven hours later.

Greater Manchester Police said the case had already been referred to the police watchdog because of the man’s previous contact with officer.

The force is now appealing for anyone who has dashcam footage filmed in the Platt Bridge area between 4am and 4.30am to get in touch with police.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “We are appealing for information following the death of a man in Wigan.

“At around 4.30am today we received a report of a male lying on Lily Lane in the Bamfurlong area.

“Officers attended and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Anyone with information, particularly dash-cam footage filmed in the Platt Bridge area in the half hour leading up to 4.30am, is asked to contact us as soon as possible.

“Due to previous police contact, this incident has been referred to our Professional Standards Branch and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been made aware.”

Anyone with information should contact Greater Manchester Police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 1271 1/1/22.

To give information anonymously, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.