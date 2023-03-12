Man, 68, and dog suffer ‘burns’ after being attacked with unknown liquid

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man and his dog suffered “burns” from an unknown liquid squirted at them during an assault in Buckinghamshire.

A 68-year-old man who was walking his dog in Grenville Avenue, Wendover, at around 6.30pm on Thursday was attacked by another male who squirted liquid from a container into his eyes.

The liquid caused burns and irritation to both the victim and his dog, Thames Valley Police said.

The man went to hospital and his pet received emergency veterinary treatment.

Police have not established what the liquid was, but it is described as smelling like ammonia.

After squirting the liquid, the attacker then got into a dark coloured Volkswagen Golf with another man and drove away.

According to detectives, the pair were both wearing dark clothing and are described as about 6ft and 5ft 8in respectively.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Callum Mustion said: “I am appealing to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact me as soon as possible.

“You can leave any information you have via our website or call 101, quoting the investigation number 43230106863.”