A man has been arrested after falling from the window of a fourth-floor hotel room in west London as fans partied after Friday night’s England-Scotland Euro 2020 clash, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police were called to reports of a man throwing items from the window of a hotel in Lancaster Gate at around 9.40pm.

Officers arrived at the scene and detained a 27-year-old man after he fell from the window.

He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The man was later arrested on suspicion of affray.

"We believe his fall was broken by structures at a lower level," the Met said in a statement.

"Two officers were injured detaining the man and a taser was discharged.

"He was not seriously injured and will soon be discharged from hospital to be taken into police custody".