Man arrested after falling from hotel window as fans celebrated England - Scotland Euro 2020 game
Suspect’s condition not though to be life-threatening, Met says
A man has been arrested after falling from the window of a fourth-floor hotel room in west London as fans partied after Friday night’s England-Scotland Euro 2020 clash, the Metropolitan Police said.
Police were called to reports of a man throwing items from the window of a hotel in Lancaster Gate at around 9.40pm.
Officers arrived at the scene and detained a 27-year-old man after he fell from the window.
He was taken to hospital for treatment where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.
The man was later arrested on suspicion of affray.
"We believe his fall was broken by structures at a lower level," the Met said in a statement.
"Two officers were injured detaining the man and a taser was discharged.
"He was not seriously injured and will soon be discharged from hospital to be taken into police custody".