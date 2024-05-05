For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A man was discovered with his hands nailed to a fence in northern Ireland in what police described as a “sinister attack”.

Emergency services were called to Dundarave Park in Bushmills during the early hours of Sunday, 5 May, and discovered the man, aged in his 20s, with a nail through each hand.

He also had injuries to his nose and is currently being treated in hospital, where his condition is described as not life-threatening.

Crews from NI Fire and Rescue Service also attended as two vans had been set alight in the public car park, with one of those belonging to the injured man.

Graffiti found on the gable wall of public toilets is also being linked to the assault and arson.

Detective Inspector Lyttle said: “This was a sinister attack which has left this man with potentially life-changing injuries.

“Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned.

“We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this. Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence.

“This happened in a residential area with a number of holiday lets which would be busy during this bank holiday weekend and we are asking anyone who noticed anything or who may have dashcam footage to contact us urgently on 101 or confidently to Crimestoppers.