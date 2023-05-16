Man jailed after ‘ferocious and brutal attack’ on pub landlord

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who viciously assaulted a pub landlord in Kent has been jailed after being guilty of attempted murder.

Alex Batista, 30, subjected the man in his 50s to a “brutal” and “ferocious” attack using knives and a garden spade at the Cricketers Inn, in Meopham.

The man, who has not been named, was found by police suffering with numerous injuries, including stab wounds, at the upstairs flat in the pub.

Batista fled the scene with a man who was involved in the attack and was later found dead. The man had several injuries after the victim used one of the weapons for self defence, Kent Police said.

The 30-year-old assailant vehicle was later found on the M20 junction with the M25 and he was arrested.

Batista, 30, of no fixed address was found guilty by a jury at Maidstone Crown Court on Monday 15 May 2023 and sentenced the following day to 27 years in prison.

He will have to serve two thirds of sentence before he can be eligible for parole.

Detective Inspector Adam Marshall of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘The assault was premeditated and stemmed from a grievance Alex Batista had with the victim, with whom he used to work for.

“Batista had every intention of murdering his victim and arrived at the premises armed with multiple weapons.

“He then launched a ferocious and brutal attack as soon as entry was gained into the upstairs area of the pub.

“The victim was repeatedly stabbed and beaten, in a struggle which ultimately had tragic consequences and led to the death of another man.”