Man jailed for robbing same bank twice

A man who robbed the same bank twice has been jailed for six years.

Anthony Horrocks, 47, of no fixed address, stole £2,720 from the NatWest branch on Melbourne Street in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester on 20 September last year.

Mr Horrocks, who has an “extensive history of violent offending using guns” was also found guilty of robbing the same bank in 2012.

He pleaded guilty at Manchester Crown Court to affray, robbery, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class A and B drugs.

CCTV footage captured the moment he entered the bank and approached the counter, holding a carrier bag containing an unknown item against the glass barrier as he demanded: “Give me all the money in the till or I will shoot you.”

The cashier handed Mr Horrocks the money before he left.

Three days later, he was arrested in Ashton-under-Lyne after Greater Manchester Police entered a property and found him holding a knife to a woman’s throat and threatening to stab her.

He was tasered by officers and found in possession of heroin and cannabis when he was arrested.

Anthony Horrocks was jailed for six years (Greater Manchester Police)

In 2012, Mr Horrocks was convicted of four business robberies and possession of an imitation firearm, which he took into banks in a carrier bag and demanded money. One of the banks was the same NatWest branch on Melbourne Street.

Detective Constable Ryan O’Hanlon of Tameside Criminal Investigation Department said: “Horrocks is a dangerous man with an extensive history of violent offending involving use of firearms.

“He has been convicted after putting hard-working bank staff through a terrifying ordeal for his own personal greed.

“He has further shown disregard for other people’s safety when he has been arrested by police and has again used violence towards a vulnerable member of the public.

“Bringing Horrocks to justice was a team effort by police at Tameside and is a reminder to anyone thinking that they can make easy money through committing serious crime that we will find you and we will put you before a court.”