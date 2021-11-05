Man jailed for 10 years following traffic collision stabbing

A man who stabbed another man trying to get his details after a traffic collision has been jailed for 10 years.

David Abraham, 20, lashed out after the crash a year ago.

The attack took place on 23 November when the victim, who is in his 20s, got caught up in a collision with an Audi in Larkfield, Kent.

Abraham was in the passenger seat of the Audi with a third man when it failed to stop, and the victim followed it to collect details for insurance purposes.

He traced the Audi to a building site in Maidstone, parked next to it and sought help from the public.

All three men got out of their cars before Abraham slashed a knife through his victim’s upper arm.

Abraham and his companion sped off from the scene but were soon caught by cops when they tracked the Audi down to an address in Greenwich, South East London.

Following a six-day trial in July, at Maidstone Crown Court Abraham, of Aylesford in Kent, was convicted of inflicting grievous bodily harm and having a knife.

He was sentenced this week and was jailed for ten years.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Shelley Rainer said: “This was a senseless and cowardly attack on a man who merely wanted to exchange details following a road traffic collision.

“He suffered a significant injury from a man who has shown himself to be a danger to others by possessing a knife and not hesitating to use it.

“Kent will be a safer place while Abraham is serving his prison sentence.”

SWNS