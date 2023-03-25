Murder suspect arrested after man killed in ‘targeted’ Manchester shooting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 32-year-old man has been killed in a shooting in Manchester that police have called a “targeted attack”.

Greater Manchester Police have arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection to the shooting in Openshaw, which took place at about 2pm on Saturday. They are also looking for a second man who is said to have used a vehicle to escape from the scene in Welland Street.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, with officers saying he died from gunshot wounds.

Detective superintendent Simon Hurst paid tribute and said there will be an “increase of highly visible police officers” in the area.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation, and a team of officers are working extremely hard to understand a comprehensive timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened this afternoon,” a statement said.

"Though we believe this was a targeted attack, we recognise that incidents of this nature will understandably cause concern in communities across Greater Manchester.

"Whilst we are appealing for information to trace a second suspect seen leaving the scene, I would urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who has mobile or CCTV footage that may be of interest to police, to contact us as a matter of urgency as they may have information which is vital to our investigation.”

He added: “We are also appealing to motorists and residents in the area, who may have captured anything on Dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras, to contact us.

“Every bit of evidence is crucial to the investigation and will be treated with the strictest confidence.”

To share information, call 101 and ask for Greater Manchester Police.