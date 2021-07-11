Essex murder probe: Four people including 15-year-old boy arrested after man stabbed to death in park

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Essex.

Four people, including a 42-year-old woman, two men aged 41 and 45, and a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested following the attack.

Police were called to reports of an injured man Northlands Park, in Balisdon, at 1.35am on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a man in his 40s with a stab wound to his stomach He was rushed to hospital but sadly died shortly after being admitted, police said.

Police have said they believe this to be a “targeted incident,” and that there is no “ongoing risk to the wider public.”

Detective Inspector Kev Hughes, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I know this incident will concern people living around the Northlands Park area but I want to reassure them we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public.

“At this time we believe this was a targeted incident with those involved known to each other.

“Officers acted swiftly to make arrests and our enquiries are ongoing.

“Uniformed officers, plain-clothed detectives, and forensics experts will remain at the scene and you are likely to see an increased police presence in the area.

“I need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information, to contact my team.”

Anyone with information can contact the police via the Essex Police website, calling 101 or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, the police said.