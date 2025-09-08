Man accused of murdering brother after ‘stabbing him 36 times’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man charged with the murder of his brother after he was found with 36 stab wounds to his head, neck and chest has appeared in court.

Officers were called to Lindum Road in Worthing just after 4pm on September 3 to reports that a man had suffered serious injuries.

Jack Mitten, 25, was pronounced dead after his aunt called the police having found her nephew with “at least” 36 stab wounds.

Taylor Mitten, 22, appeared at Crawley Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon charged with the murder of his brother.

Wearing a grey prison jumper Mitten spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was not arrested until two days after the alleged attack and has been remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mitten is alleged to have left work last Wednesday and travelled to the house on Lindum Road “where his brother Jack was staying”, the court heard.

“The victim’s body had at least 36 stab wounds to his head and chest and neck,” said David Holman, prosecuting.

Mitten admitted shoving an officer while he was in custody over the weekend which will not incur a separate penalty.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cullimore said: “Jack’s family will continue to receive the full support of Sussex Police as they come to terms with this heartbreaking loss.

“They have requested the opportunity to grieve in privacy, and we would strongly encourage the media and members of the public to be respectful of this request.

“The investigation has now moved into a new phase, as we prepare for court proceedings, and I would like to thank the public for their patience and support in the days since this tragic incident.”