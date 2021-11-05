Man convicted of attempting to rape new housemate

A man has been convicted of attempting to rape his new housemate.

Daniel Bilan of Camden, north London, was found guilty of attacking the woman following a trial at Wood Green Crown Court

Police attended the property in Camden after they received a report of an attempted rape in April.

They spoke to the victim, a woman in her 20s, who said she had been attacked by a housemate who had recently moved in.

She was provided with specialist support from officers and taken to a nearby hospital.

She said: “After the trauma and disgust I am facing from the attack, I am very happy with the result of the trial.

“I am hoping this is the start of my journey to recovery from my worst experience created by his actions. Thank you to the Police, CPS and Women’s Solace for helping me through the trial and investigation.”

Detective Sergeant Joel Gregory from the Metropolitan Police said: “The victim in this case showed great courage in providing evidence during the trial which left the jury in no doubt as to Bilan’s guilt.

“I would also like to commend her housemate for calling 999 after hearing the attack, allowing us to attend the scene very quickly and arrest Bilan almost immediately.

“We take all reports of sexual offences incredibly seriously and we hope this case shows we will do all we can to bring offenders to justice.”

Bilan will be sentenced on 21 December.