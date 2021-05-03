Man in his 40s ‘pushed to the ground and raped’ near Middlesbrough nature reserve

A man in his forties is being supported by police after reporting that he was pushed to the ground and raped while walking near Maze Park Nature Reserve in Middlesbrough, Cleveland Police say.

The man was walking along a footpath known as the ‘black path’ between Tees Barrage and Newport Bridge in North Yorkshire at around 7:30pm on 29 April when he says he was approached by a man in his late thirties before being pushed down and raped.

He described his alleged attacker as being Black, around 5ft 10, with stocky build, short black hair and a prominent gap between his front teeth. He added that he was clean shaven and spoke English but was not fluent.

Cleveland Police believe that two women may have been in the area around Newport Bridge and seen the distressed man, and are urging them to come forward and contact them.

Detective Sergeant Iain Pearson said: “All reports of rape are taken extremely seriously. Specially trained officers are supporting the victim and we are following up a number of lines of inquiry.

“Neighbourhood officers will have a high-visibility presence in the area for reassurance and anyone with concerns can approach those officers and speak with them.”

Cleveland Police ask that any witnesses or people who may have information regarding the incident should call them on 101, quoting quoting incident number 068313.