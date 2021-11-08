Police are hunting for a man who punched a woman in the face and fractured her jaw after she refused to give him her number.

The 21-year-old spent several days in hospital following the attack during a night out in London’s West End.

The victim had left a nightclub with a female friend in the early hours of 1 November when they were approached by a man near Piccadilly Circus who was “very flirty” and attempted to get their phone numbers, police said.

The pair pretended they were girlfriends in an attempt to get the man to leave them alone – but he allegedly made a homophobic remark and punched one of the women in the face, knocking her to the ground and fracturing her jaw.

The other woman was smacked on the bottom by a second unknown man, police said. This has been recorded as a sexual assault.

Police have now released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

The suspect accused of throwing the punch is described as a tall, muscular black man, who spoke with what may have been an American accent.

He was wearing a black bomber jacket with a large logo or other graphic on the back.

Police said inquiries continue in relation to the second suspect.

Detective Sergeant Mo Osman, of the Metropolitan Police, said: “After leaving a nightclub in the West End, the two women had been approached by a man in the street, whom they described as being ‘very flirty’ and trying to get their phone numbers.

“When told that the pair were girlfriends, in an attempt to dissuade him from harassing them, the man made a homophobic remark.

“During a subsequent altercation, the man punched one of the women in the face with sufficient force to knock her to the floor resulting in a fractured jaw.

“It is highly likely that this man will have approached other women and girls in the West End.

“Given the level of violence used it is vital that he is identified and traced. If you know who he is, please contact police.”

Anyone who can identify the man, or any witnesses, are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 694/01nov. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.