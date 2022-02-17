Lord Alan Sugar has described being left in fear of an attack after receiving antisemitic letters – including one that read “I would like to murder all Jews in Britain, Alan”.

He was targeted by 70-year-old Patrick Gomes, who sent three hate-filled letters to The Apprentice star’s business premises in Loughton, Essex.

Gomes was jailed for three years and six months at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday.

Lord Sugar said the letters made him worry for his family’s safety.

The businessman said in a statement read in court: “The whole incident has shaken me up and I’m now always looking over my shoulder in case someone is close to me and about to attack me or my family.”

Gomes was also given an indefinite restraining order.

He denied sending the letters in 2018 – but in December he was found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment, putting those targeted in fear of violence.

Adam Pearson, prosecuting, told the court Lord Sugar “had been made to feel extremely scared and upset.”

“He hadn’t told his family as he knew how scared and upset it would make them,” Mr Pearson added.

He described how one of the letters claimed there was “no antisemitic element within the Labour Party” then “went on to say the author of the letter was a Jew hater”.

The notes, addressed directly to Lord Sugar with the address typed and stuck to the front, contained abusive, threatening and offensive language, Essex Police said.

Gomes was arrested at his home in Lyttelton Road, Leyton, east London, on 19 March 2019 after his DNA and fingerprints were found on one of the letters.

Police also found he’d kept a record of the address where they were sent – and they later discovered more discriminatory letters he had written.

Gomes did not attend his trial, which went ahead in his absence last year.

A warrant was executed for his arrest and he was remanded in custody until his sentencing.

Judge Timothy Walker said he had received a handwritten letter from the defendant with “no mention of apology towards Lord Sugar” and “no mention of remorse”.

He said the letters were “frightening and deeply offensive to Lord Sugar”.

The judge told Gomes: “Society will not tolerate behaviour such as yours.”

He added: “I note no concerns are raised about your mental health.”

Oliver Renton, mitigating, said Gomes’ mother died just before the trial last year and he now had no surviving family.

Gomes showed no reaction as he was led to the cells.

After the verdict, Lord Sugar thanked the police.

He said: “I have to be honest, I was reluctant to pass this matter on to the police as they are already stretched and have enough on their plates dealing with serious crimes.

“I would like to thank them sincerely for helping to shine a light on the fact that this type of behaviour is simply not acceptable, and that racism or any form of discrimination is simply not acceptable.”

At the time of the conviction, investigating officer PC Marc Arnold, from Epping Forest’s Community Policing Team, said: “Nobody should ever be subjected to this level of abuse or fear physical violence because of their faith.

“I’m really pleased that justice has been rightly served.

“There is simply no excuse for any hate crime and if this happens to you or you witness this type of behaviour, please tell us – we will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind and neither should you.”