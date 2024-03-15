Man shot in neck in second suspected crossbow attack in Shoreditch

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been rushed to hospital after he was thought to have been shot by a crossbow in the neck in east London.

The man in his twenties suffered a neck injury at Arnold Circus, in Shoreditch, at around 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating and they suspect he was shot by a crossbow dart, which would mark the second attack of its kind in the area within days.

He was urgently taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.27pm on Thursday, 14 March to reports of a man found injured in Arnold Circus, E2.

“Officers responded and were on the scene within two minutes. They found a man in his twenties with a neck injury.

“He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

“Initial enquiries suggest the man may have been struck by a crossbow dart. An investigation is underway and further enquiries are taking place.”

It comes after a woman in her 40s was also shot in the head in nearby Club Row, Shoreditch, at 7.44pm on 4 March.

Police found the woman injured outside Clifton House. Her wounds were also not life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers have not confirmed whether the two incidents were linked and no arrests have been made so far.