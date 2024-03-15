Jump to content

Man shot in neck in second suspected crossbow attack in Shoreditch

A woman was also struck by crossbow in the same area less than two weeks ago

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 15 March 2024 12:21
A man has been rushed to hospital after he was thought to have been shot by a crossbow in the neck in east London.

The man in his twenties suffered a neck injury at Arnold Circus, in Shoreditch, at around 7.30pm on Thursday evening.

Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating and they suspect he was shot by a crossbow dart, which would mark the second attack of its kind in the area within days.

He was urgently taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We treated a patient at the scene before taking them to a major trauma centre.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 7.27pm on Thursday, 14 March to reports of a man found injured in Arnold Circus, E2.

“Officers responded and were on the scene within two minutes. They found a man in his twenties with a neck injury.

“He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

“Initial enquiries suggest the man may have been struck by a crossbow dart. An investigation is underway and further enquiries are taking place.”

It comes after a woman in her 40s was also shot in the head in nearby Club Row, Shoreditch, at 7.44pm on 4 March.

Police found the woman injured outside Clifton House. Her wounds were also not life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers have not confirmed whether the two incidents were linked and no arrests have been made so far.

