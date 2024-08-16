Man dies after being shot by Surrey Police near Woking

Support truly

A 29-year-old man who was shot by a Surrey Police firearms officer and taken to hospital in a critical condition has died.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has launched an investigation, said the man died on Thursday after he was shot in the early hours of Sunday in the village of Knaphill, near Woking.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life.

“We have met with the man’s family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident.

“Fatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision-making, and the use of lethal force.”

The watchdog said it had established from police call logs that shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, police received a report of an altercation in Nursery Road in Knaphill, where a man was said to be carrying a firearm.

The caller reported that the man then went inside an address.

“Armed Surrey officers arrived shortly afterwards and approached the address, with cordons put in place,” the IOPC said.

Nursery Road, Knaphill ( Google Maps )

“Police body-worn footage shows officers calling for the occupant of the address to come to the door with nothing in their hands. The man opened the door and appeared to point a weapon in the officers’ direction.

“One shot was fired by a firearms officer, which struck the man shortly after 1.20am.

“A police baton round was also discharged.

“Officers provided immediate first aid. An ambulance was requested and the man was taken to hospital.”

The watchdog said a non-police-issue weapon was found at the scene.

Earlier in the week, police said both people involved in the altercation were known to each other.

The IOPC investigation is standard procedure whenever armed officers use their guns.

Surrey Police referred themselves to the watchdog.