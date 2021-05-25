Two men guilty of shooting man dead on his doorstep in case of mistaken identity

Two men have been found guilty of shooting an autistic “gentle giant” dead on his own doorstep in a case of mistaken identity.

Chad Gordon, 27, was shot in the head as he opened his front door in Finsbury Park, north London, last year.

Police believe he was the victim of mistaken identity in an escalating feud between two local groups and that his killers’ intended target actually lived next door.

Mason Sani-Semedo, 19, of Tottenham, and Cameron Robinson, 20, of Dagenham, were both found guilty of Mr Gordon’s murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on Tuesday following a trial at the Old Bailey.

On 18 May 2020, Mr Gordon was at his home in Wiltshire Gardens when he went to answer a knock at the door at about 8.20pm.

When he opened the door, he was confronted by Sani-Semedo and Robinson, who had arrived on a stolen moped with their faces obscured by helmets.

Sani-Semedo produced a firearm and shot Mr Gordon in the face.

The shooting was witnessed by Mr Gordon’s aunt, who was walking home with her six-year-old child.

When she shouted out, the gunman pointed his weapon at her and told her to “shut the f*** up”, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Police and London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene, but Mr Gordon was sadly pronounced dead less than an hour later.

After the attack, Sani-Semedo and Robinson fled to Lee Valley Marshes where they threw their helmets into the water and set fire to the moped in an effort to cover their tracks, however police managed to recover the items.

Cameron Robinson, 20, was found guilty alongside Mason Sani-Semedo, 19, of shooting dead Chad Gordon, 27, on his doorstep in Finsbury Park, north London, in a case of mistaken identity. (Metropolitan Police)

Officers later established the motive for the attack was revenge for the murder of Jamal Ebrahim in Tottenham on 13 May 2020.

Speaking after the verdict, Mr Gordon’s mother, Ann Marie Wilson, described her first born as “my world, my everything”.

“Our lives have been ruined,” she said in a statement. “He will not be around to enjoy and participate in the merriment, jovial and frivolity of these occasions, all his birthdays and family celebrations.

“The chance to see Chad having a family of his own and a promising future has been taken away from us.

“The night he answered the door has put our family into disarray and has torn our worlds apart.

“The family home where Chad grew up has been left behind because of the painful memory of this death, which a year on is still difficult to return to.

“You will never know how difficult it is to just get through a day much less the rest of our lives without him, without hearing his laughter, without seeing his smile, without hearing his voice and feeling his big strong cuddles.”

Mr Gordon’s father, Narson Gordon, added: “Anyone who knew or met Chad would instantly recognise ‘a gentle giant’ with humility to match. The hurt and anguish caused by his evil murder is immeasurable.

Mason Sani-Semedo, 19, (pictured) was found guilty alongside Cameron Robinson, 20, of shooting dead Chad Gordon, 27, on his doorstep in Finsbury Park, north London, in a case of mistaken identity. (Metropolitan Police)

“The void left is deeply felt by his aunts, sisters, nephews, nieces, cousins and especially by his 95-year-old grandmother who is still inconsolable.

“It is heart-wrenchingly sad that Chad was not allowed to flourish and live beyond the age of 27. I wish this for no parent.”

Detective Inspector Laura Nelson, who led the investigation, said the murder was “utterly senseless”.

“Chad was a kind person, unassuming, who enjoyed spending his time at a local club that supported people with learning difficulties,” she said.

“He was well-liked amongst his neighbours and was described by many as a ‘gentle giant’. It is deplorable that he lost his life in such a brutal and unnecessary manner.

“As if the killing wasn’t bad enough, Robinson and Sani-Semedo aimed the same firearm at a mother and child in order to affect their escape. Their behaviour is no less than abhorrent and shameful.

“Chad’s family will never be able to comprehend the circumstances of how their loved one lost his life. They have shown dignity and strength throughout this investigation and I hope that today’s verdict will bring them solace.”

Three other men on trial with Sani-Semedo and Robinson were found not guilty of Mr Gordon’s murder at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.