‘That’s coronavirus for you’: Man jailed after spitting in woman’s face

A man has been sentenced after a string of unprovoked attacks on women and children.

Raoul Papp, 27, began the crime spree along Monkfield Lane just after 3 pm on 6 October.

Within his period of rage, he spat on two women, punched a child, and assaulted a woman.

His first act was to approach a 30-year-old woman and spit in her face. When she challenged him, he spat again before punching her in the face leaving her with a bruised eye.

He then walked up to a 13-year-old boy, who was cycling home from school with friends and proceeded to block his path with his arm. He then punched the boy and left him with a bloody nose and two chipped teeth.

Papp continued his abuse by approaching a woman in her 40s and spitting in her face while saying "that’s coronavirus for you".

His fourth victim was a 14-year-old girl, who was also walking home from school. Papp attempted to spit at her but narrowly missed.

Papp was then arrested at the scene and taken into custody at Parkside Police Station where he later threw a drink at an officer.

Papp, of Greenhaze Lane, Great Cambourne, admitted to common assault of an emergency worker, two counts of actual bodily harm and two counts of common assault.

He was sentenced to three years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday 30 April.

DC Katie Housham said: "Papp launched vile attacks against innocent members of the public, including children, in broad daylight.

"This obscene and violent behaviour was completely unacceptable and I am pleased he will now serve time behind bars for his actions."

Further details as to the victims of these crimes have not been released.