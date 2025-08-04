Man stabbed to death in Bury car park named as two more arrests made

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man stabbed to death near Manchester has been named as two more arrests have been made.

The victim, named by police as Mohammed Afzal, was attacked just before 9pm on Friday in a car park on Market Street in Bury, Greater Manchester.

The 19-year-old suffered several stab wounds and later died from his injuries.

On Monday, police said they had arrested two men, both 19, in connection with the murder investigation.

This brings the total number of people, all men aged 19, who have been arrested in connection with the death to five, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Three men were arrested over the two days following the incident, and one has since been released on bail, the force said on Monday.

Inquiries remain ongoing while Mr Afzal's family are being supported by specialist officers, police added.

Detective Chief Inspector John Charlton, from GMP's Major Incident Team, said: "Officers have worked non-stop for the past few days, resulting in the arrest of five people on suspicion of murder.

"While our investigation is still in its very early days, we are making good progress with our various lines of inquiry, and I want to thank those who have come forward with information to assist us."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact police by calling 101, or through the live chat at gmp.police.uk, quoting log 3354 of 01/08/25.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.