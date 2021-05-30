Flower seller stabbed to death in London while ‘trying to prevent mugging’

Police are investigating after a man identified as a local flower seller in London was fatally stabbed while reportedly trying to stop a mugging.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said they were called to London’s Islington area just before 5.30pm on Saturday evening over reports of an injured man.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a stab wound and immediately sought to provide first aid, with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service also assisting upon arrival.

However, the man, believed to be in his 50s, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.58pm, roughly half an hour after police were called.

Video published online shows a crowded scene with people standing outside a cordoned off section of street while officers investigate.

While police did not immediately release the man’s identity, local residents have identified the victim as Tony Eastlake, a local flower seller who they say was trying to stop a mugging when he was stabbed, according to The Sun.

‘A friend to many’

In the wake of the incident, tributes have poured in on social media for Eastlake, who has been remembered as a treasured friend and invaluable member of the Islington community.

In one Facebook post, a social media user asked others to join in “remembering Tony Eastlake who owned the flower stall by Essex Road station.”

“Tony had a kind heart, served our community for a number of years and always put a smile on the faces of people across Islington,” they said.

"He was not just a local businessman, but a friend to many. Please light a candle this evening. RIP mate. You will be missed,” they said.

Responding to the post, another social media user said the community had “lost a great human being who helped many people daily with his beautiful smile and willingness to listen to their woes”.

The commenter said they themselves had benefited from Eastlake’s kindness when they were caring for their mother and faced “difficult” days.

“Tony would always make me smile every morning on my way to work,” they said.

The social media user said they had even “often talked about knife crime and how it could be helped by having Youth Clubs like we went to as a youngster,” they said.

No arrests so far

Police said the man’s next of kin had been informed of his death and they said a post-mortem examination would be held “in due course”.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the incident, the Met said.

The police force said detectives from the Specialist Crime Command had been informed of the incident as they implored anyone with information to contact police 101 quoting reference “Cad 5562/29May” or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The fatal stabbing comes in the wake of a number of knife attacks in Britain’s capital, including the recent stabbing of a teenager not far from London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s headquarters at City Hall.

Detectives are seeking to speak with two men after the 19-year-old was stabbed near Mr Khan’s office in south London.