Man stabbed to death outside luxury hotel in London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been stabbed to death outside a 5-star hotel in one of London’s wealthiest areas.

The Metropolitan Police said the man in his 30s was discovered with stab wounds in Seville Street, Knightsbridge, in West London on Wednesday.

He was pronounced dead shortly after the emergency services arrived around 9.30pm, the force said.

The man was stabbed outside the Park Tower hotel, which charges around £600 a night for a room. It is located near the luxury department store Harrods and Hyde Park.

A cordon is in place while officers carry out enquiries.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing, the Met police said.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “At 21.24hrs on Wednesday, 9 July officers, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance responded to reports of a stabbing on Seville Street, Knightsbridge.

“One victim, a man in his 30s, was found at the scene with stab wounds and was treated by paramedics.

“Sadly, despite their best efforts, he was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

“Emergency services remain at the location. A crime scene has been established.

“Several lines of enquiry are ongoing. At this stage no arrests have been made. “

The force has urged anyone who witnessed the event or has any other information to contact the police on 101 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL.

The public can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.