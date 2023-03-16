Murder probe after man stabbed to death in fight near Tube station

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was stabbed to death in a fight outside a home a north-west London.

Police were called to residential street Chester Drive, Harrow, shortly after 2am on Thursday.

Officers responded with London Ambulance Service who treated the victim in his late 50s. However, despite their efforts paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, a short walk from North Harrow Tube station.

Another man, in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has been taken into police custody.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing, led by the Specialist Crime Command.”

Detectives said the man’s family had been informed.

Speaking to MyLondon, one resident said: “We heard it about 2.05am, between then and 1.50am. We saw a young man in his white T-shirt and shorts in a very distressed state. There was loud shouting and people nearer the scene called the police.

“Unlikely to have recognised them, it's a dormitory suburb. I have lived here for 45 years and nothing like this has happened before mercifully.

“I have to say I was impressed by the response. It's a vile thing. It's a friendly area, people are personable. People say hello to you in the garden, it's such a shame something so savage has happened.”

London Ambulance Service added: “We were called at 2.06am on 16 March to reports of an incident on Chester Drive, Harrow.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and a clinical team manager. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance by car.

“Our first medics arrived in less than four minutes.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, a person died at the scene.”

Anyone with information, video or images should call police on 101, quoting CAD 523/16 Mar.