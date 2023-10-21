Man who tortured puppy to death ‘because he enjoyed it’ given record jail time

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man who tortured his 11-week-old puppy to death for his own “enjoyment” in one of the “worst” cases of animal cruelty seen by a vet has been given a record jail sentence.

Dudley Payne killed his American bully breed dog Rocko by inflicting injuries on him such as severe head trauma, a partial hip fracture and a prolapsed eyeball.

He was jailed for two years and nine months – the longest sentence handed out under the Animal Welfare Act.

Handing down the sentence, the honorary recorder of Preston, judge Robert Altham, said: "The only conclusion I can draw is that you tortured that dog to death. He must have died in agony and terror.

"You have shown no remorse. I am driven to the appalling conclusion you did it to him because you enjoyed it."

American bully pup Rocko had cigarette burns on his groin and abrasions consistent with being scratched by fingernails (RSPCA / SWNS)

The pup, who Payne had only owned for six days, was beaten so badly he was left with a ruptured liver.

The defenceless dog also had cigarette burns on his groin and abrasions consistent with being scratched by fingernails.

Preston Crown Court heard how the RSPCA was contacted by a vet after Rocko was taken to them on 2 February last year but was dead on arrival.

A post-mortem examination showed the puppy had suffered a ruptured liver, head trauma, a partial hip fracture and abrasions consistent with being scratched by fingernails,

There were also cigarette burns to his groin area, injuries to his abdomen and lacerations to his liver and he had inhaled the contents of his stomach.

In a statement read in court at the trial, inspector Dingley said she was told by a vet that it was “the worst post-mortem examination report” he had ever read.

She said: "The vet received the post-mortem results back and immediately contacted the RSPCA.

"He told me on the phone it was the worst post-mortem examination report he had ever read."

Another vet who also gave evidence in court said Rocko’s injuries suggested “intentional harm”.

11-week-old Pup Rocko had a prolapsed eyeball among other injuries inflicted by Payne (RSPCA / SWNS)

This contradicted the argument by Payne’s legal team, who claimed the puppy had sustained his injuries because Payne performed CPR after he had developed breathing difficulties.

But Rocko had been seen at the vet three days before for his vaccinations and was reported to be bright, alert and responsive.

When interviewed under caution at a police station by inspector Dingley, Payne, of Penwortham, Lancashire answered no comment to all questions.

Payne, who bought Rocko from a childhood friend, also denied causing unnecessary suffering to Rocko.

But a jury at Preston Crown Court took just 20 minutes to find him unanimously guilty of animal cruelty after a four-day trial last month.

At Lancaster Crown Court, Payne was on Friday sent to prison for two years and nine months and he was also banned from keeping animals for 15 years.

Speaking after the hearing, inspector Dingley said the investigation “will stay with her forever.”

She said: "I will never be able to comprehend what happened to Rocko and why such a young animal was treated in such a cruel way.

"This investigation will stay with me forever, but I’m pleased that we were able to get some justice for this little puppy, and I think the long custodial sentence reflects the gravity of this case."