Attempted murder arrest after man pushed on to London Tube tracks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after another man was pushed on to Tube tracks in London’s West End.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the victim was pushed on to the rails at Oxford Circus station at around 3pm on Saturday.

Members of the public helped him back on to the platform before a train arrived and he was not seriously hurt.

Brwa Shorsh, of no fixed address, has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Detectives are appealing to witnesses who saw what happened or the events leading up to it to contact them.

A statement from BTP read: “Detectives from British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder at Oxford Circus Underground Station yesterday, Saturday 3 February.

“Officers attended the station at around 3pm following reports that a man had pushed another man on the tracks.

“Thankfully members of the public helped the man off the tracks before the tube arrived at the station and he did not sustain any serious injuries.

“Detectives are appealing to the witnesses on the platform who assisted the man and anyone else who may have witnessed the incident or events leading up to it to contact them as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact BTP by text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting 379 of 3 February 2024.