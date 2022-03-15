Man who ran down 12-year-old girl tricked police into believing he was her dad

An uninsured driver who knocked down a schoolgirl conned police into thinking he was his 53-year-old dad - despite being 25 years younger.

Blake Woodford, 28, hit the 12-year-old while driving his father’s Peugeot 206 with only a provisional license.

Woodford immediately called 999 and remained at the scene in Broadstairs, Kent, until paramedics and police arrived.

But because of his provisional licence, when questioned, he pretended to be his dad, giving his name as Aaron Woodford and a date of birth in 1968.

The nine officers who attended the scene would have been none the wiser had his identity not been revealed by the girl’s brother who turned up and checked social media.

The young girl suffered only minor injuries.

Woodford was found hiding in the attic and arrested when officers visited his home three weeks later.

He narrowly avoided jail after admitting perverting the course of justice at Canterbury Crown Court on 10 March, Thursday.

Nicholas Jones, prosecuting, told how on 9 July last year: “A child effectively ran out into the road.

“The defendant was not to be considered at fault for what happened.”

But Mr Jones pointed out that Woodford’s “deliberate lies” were intended to avoid any legal or financial penalties.

Judge Catherine Brown told Woodford his lies were not brought to light because he regretted his actions, but thanks to the diligence of the girl’s brother.

She said: “You gave false details, your father’s details, and you did so intending to pervert the course of justice.”

Perverting the course of justice attracts a deterrent sentence of immediate custody, unless exceptional circumstances are present.

Samantha Wright, representing Woodford, argued his case warranted a suspended sentence because he cares for unwell and vulnerable family members.

Ms Wright said: “He made an extremely stupid decision to give the wrong name, but he did what he should have done, by helping that young girl.”

Woodford, of Margate, Kent, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

He was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 10 months, 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and 120 hours of unpaid work.

Woodford, who was supported by family in the public gallery, was also ordered to pay £425 in court costs, fined £400 and banned from driving for six months.