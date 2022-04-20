Man and woman arrested for ‘allowing death of child’ as baby dies after suffering cardiac arrest
Police say a post mortem will be carried out in due course
A man and a woman have been arrested following the death of a one-year-old boy in Birmingham.
Emergency services were called to the Edgbaston area where the toddler, who has not been named, was found in cardiac arrest on Saturday night.
A 35 year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.
They have since been bailed while investigations continue.
Forensic officers were at the scene walking in and out the house while plain-clothed detectives knocked on doors on the street.
Police have said a post-mortem will be carried out in due course to determine the cause of death.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “We were alerted to a one-year-old boy in cardiac arrest at an address in Laxey Road, Birmingham, on Saturday evening (16 April).
“The baby was taken to hospital but tragically passed away.
“A 25-year-old woman and 35-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and have been bailed while our enquiries continue.”
