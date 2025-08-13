For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Manchester Arena plotter Hashem Abedi has been charged with three counts of attempted murder after four prison officers were injured at a maximum security prison.

Abedi, 28, is also charged with one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of unauthorised possession of a knife or offensive weapon after the incident at HMP Frankland in Durham on April 12.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East said it had carried out a "thorough investigation" of the incident with Durham Constabulary and HMP Frankland.

Abedi, who remains in prison, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 18.

Three prison officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the incident.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...