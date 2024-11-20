Body of baby found in Manchester field

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A baby has been found dead in a field near a motorway bridge in Greater Manchester.

A member of the public discovered the body near Ashtons Field, close to the M61 in Little Hulton, Salford, on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police were called to nearby Ravenscraig Road at around 1pm, and there has been a major police presence at the scene throughout the afternoon, reports suggest.

The force is expected to hold a press conference at around 5.30pm.

More follows on this breaking news story...