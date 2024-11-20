Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Body of baby found in Manchester field

Body discovered by member of public in Salford

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 20 November 2024 17:26 GMT
(The Independent)

A baby has been found dead in a field near a motorway bridge in Greater Manchester.

A member of the public discovered the body near Ashtons Field, close to the M61 in Little Hulton, Salford, on Wednesday.

Greater Manchester Police were called to nearby Ravenscraig Road at around 1pm, and there has been a major police presence at the scene throughout the afternoon, reports suggest.

The force is expected to hold a press conference at around 5.30pm.

More follows on this breaking news story...

