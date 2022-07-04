Boy, 14, arrested after woman raped in Manchester nightclub toilet

Staff allegedly let teenage suspect leave venue before victim’s friend later called police

Chiara Giordano
Monday 04 July 2022 09:38
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a woman was raped in a nightclub toilet.

Officers were called to Bloom club in the Manchester’s Gay Village area shortly after 5am on Wednesday.

The boy was arrested on suspicion of rape and has since been bailed pending further investigation, Greater Manchester Police said.

Police said the victim is being supported by specialist services and a number of lines of inquiry are being followed up.

The woman and her friends were offered drugs by a teenager shortly before the attack, police believe.

Staff at the club allegedly allowed the suspect to leave the venue after the victim said she did not want police to be contacted, however the woman’s friend later called police and an arrest was made.

Bloom nightclub issued a statement on Thursday saying it had closed “to allow for a complete investigation”.

It added: “Due to the severity of an incident which occurred in the club on Wednesday, Bloom Manchester will be closed to allow for a complete investigation to take place.”

The venue, in Bloom Street, describes itself on Facebook as “Manchester’s favourite late night LGBTQ+ nightclub”.

