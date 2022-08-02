Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Manchester Arena attack: Judge issues new arrest warrant for brother of bomber

Ismail Abedi fled the country last year after being called to give evidence at the bombing inquiry

Holly Bancroft
Tuesday 02 August 2022 11:01
<p>Ismail Abedi has left the UK after being called to give evidence at the Manchester Arena bombing inquiry </p>

Ismail Abedi has left the UK after being called to give evidence at the Manchester Arena bombing inquiry

(BBC News)

A new arrest warrant has been issued for Ismail Abedi, the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, for failing to appear at the inquiry into the terror attack.

Manchester Magistrates Court issued the warrant on Tuesday morning. Abedi was convicted earlier this year of failing to appear at the inquiry after he was ordered to attend.

Abedi, 29, had refused to answer questions from the inquiry in case he incriminated himself. The chairman, Sir John Saunders, rejected his position at the time and demanded he appear.

It has been reported that Abedi fled the country last year and is now using the name Ben Romdhan.

His younger brother Hashem Abedi was jailed for murdering 22 people in the terrorist attack.

Recommended

Hashem Abedi, younger brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, was convicted of mass murder

(PA)

Hashem Abedi helped his older sibling Salman to plan the atrocity on 22 May 2017. The court heard during his trial that he was “just as guilty” as his older brother, who detonated the bomb during the attack.

An arrest warrant was issued for Ismail Abedi in November last year after he fled the county rather than give evidence at the inquiry. Police believe that he had a “very unhealthy interest” in the terrorist group Isis, after gathering material from his phone and laptops.

Ismail Abedi, the elder brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi, has been convicted in his absence of failing to give evidence at the public inquiry into the attack

(PA Media)

Ismail Abedi was stopped coming back from his honeymoon in September 2013 and the contents of his phone were downloaded.

The material on his phone, and also found on his computers, revealed “much information of pro-Islamic State mindset”, the inquiry heard.

It also included a 268-page document in support of Isis and a Facebook post about the pilot Muath al Kasasbeh, who was burned alive in a cage by Isis.

The inquiry has said that they would want to interview Ismail Abedi about “what part he played in his brother’s radicalisation and whether his brother received training in Libya.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in