Manhunt launched after boy, 15, stabbed to death in Manchester

A murder investigation has been launched after the 15-year-old boy died in Manchester

Alex Ross,Tara Cobham
Monday 15 September 2025 21:35 BST
The boy was found with stab wounds in Monton Street in Manchester on Monday
The boy was found with stab wounds in Monton Street in Manchester on Monday (Google Maps)

A 15-year-old boy has died after being found with stab wounds in a Manchester street following reports of a disturbance “involving a number of people”.

Greater Manchester Police said the boy was discovered injured in Monton Street, Moss Side, at just after 4.30pm on Monday. He was treated at the scene and in hospital, but died a short time later.

The force said the perpetrator is currently at large.

Section 60 powers are in place in the area until 5.20pm on Tuesday, allowing officers to stop and search people.

Chief Superintendent David Meeney from the City of Manchester district said: “There is a thorough investigation plan in place as we look to find the perpetrator of this appalling act that has seen a young man lose his life.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends after this tragic and upsetting incident, and our specially trained officers will be supporting them at this difficult time.

“We have officers in the area as we work to establish the circumstances that led up to the incident.

“This incident will understandably have caused shock and concern within the community and the surrounding area, particularly those who witnessed it.

“The public will see an increased police presence in the area tonight and over the coming days, as we remain committed to providing the victim’s family with the answers they deserve.”

This is a breaking story - more to follow

