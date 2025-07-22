Bus driver arrested after three seriously injured in bridge crash that tore off roof

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The driver of a double-decker bus that crashed into a bridge in Manchester, seriously injuring three people, has been arrested, police have said.

A 19-year-old woman and two men, one in his 20s and another in his 40s, remain in hospital after the crash, which tore off the top level of the bus on Monday afternoon, a spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said.

The spokesman said one passenger was ejected from the top deck of the vehicle as the roof was torn off.

The three people sustained serious injuries but were all said to be in a stable condition.

Seventeen other casualties were treated at the scene for injuries, the force said.

Police said the bus driver, a man in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving and has since been bailed pending further investigations.

Emergency services were called at about 3pm on Monday to reports the bus had collided with the Bridgewater Canal Aqueduct on Barton Lane in Eccles.

A major incident was declared by North West Ambulance Service and 10 emergency ambulances, advanced paramedics and the Hazard Area Response Team, along with North West Air Ambulance, were dispatched.

Police believe the bus had come off its expected route and height restriction warnings, including hanging chains and signage, had not been complied with before the crash.

The force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage, including from a dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell, to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting log number 2226 of 21/07/2025.