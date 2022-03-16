Man raped as he walked home from work in Manchester city centre

A man was raped in a fire exit as he was walking home from work in Manchester city centre, police have said.

Officers have released an e-fit image of the man they were looking to speak to in connection with the shocking incident.

The attack took place in the early hours of 31 January between 4am and 5am in the underpass near a hotel in Manchester.

DC Annabel Lewis, of Greater Manchester Police’s City of Manchester division, said: “The victim was walking home from work when this incident happened.

“Specialist services are now on hand to provide him with support. Since the offence was reported, we have completed extensive enquiries and the victim has been able to produce an e-fit of the male, which we are releasing today.”

She added: “I would also like to use this opportunity to appeal to anyone with other information they think may assist us with our investigation to share it with Longsight CID directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Police said they received a report of the attack at around 5:20am on Monday 31 January.