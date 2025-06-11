Boy, 14, stabbed to death on way to play football in park, court hears

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed to death on his way to play football in a park with friends, a court has heard.

Three youths, two aged 14 and one aged 16, appeared at Manchester Youth Court accused of the murder of Ibrahima Seck, a “funny, caring and hardworking” boy, his family said.

The youngster died from a single stab wound having been allegedly attacked by the youths in New Moston, Manchester, at around 5pm on Sunday.

He ran to a nearby house but despite the efforts of emergency services and staff from an air ambulance, he was pronounced dead in hospital less than an hour later, the court heard.

None of the accused can be identified because they are aged under 18. They are all also accused of possession of a bladed article.

Two of the accused, one aged 14 and the 16-year-old, were first brought into the dock at the court for brief hearings on Wednesday morning.

Both gave their names and addresses, and the younger boy, wearing a grey tracksuit, had his aunt and uncle in court sat alongside lawyers.

The older boy, who had his mother and a social worker in court, wore a blue tracksuit.

Rebecca Macauley-Addison, prosecuting, gave a brief outline of the charges to magistrates, telling the court Ibrahima was on his way to play football in a local park in New Moston when he was stabbed.

The prosecutor said a post-mortem had concluded the cause of death to be a single stab wound and Ibrahima was pronounced dead just under an hour after the stabbing.

Magistrates remanded both boys into secure youth detention, the 16-year-old’s mother leaving the courtroom, wiping away tears.

The third youth, the other 14-year-old, was then brought into the dock, wearing a grey tracksuit. His mother and father were also in court for the brief hearing where he too was remanded to secure youth detention.

All three will next appear at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

A 37-year-old woman and a 14-year-old girl who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Earlier, Detective Chief Inspector Tony Platten, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “The last 48 hours has seen an extensive amount of police work which has seen multiple officers working to help get the answers Ibrahima’s family deserve.

“Now that we have secured three charges, a new level of proceedings is active and we will continue to work on our investigation as this progresses.

“Ibrahima’s family remain at the forefront of our minds and we will be remaining in close contact with them throughout the process.”

Following his death, Ibrahima’s parents paid tribute to him as a “well-liked young boy” who was “funny, caring and hard-working”.

Detectives are still appealing for doorbell or dashcam footage, or eyewitness accounts from anyone who was in the area at the time, quoting log 2250 of 08/06/2025.

Anyone with information should call 101 or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.