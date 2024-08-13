Man convicted of throwing bottles at police outside asylum seeker hotel

Support truly

A man has been convicted of throwing bottles at police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manchester.

Dane Freeman, 25, of Timson Street, Failsworth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Suzanne Ludlow said Freeman was “seen to throw bottles towards police” and “smash bricks up” in footage of the July 31 disorder.

Freeman was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on August 20.

Also on Tuesday, a woman denied purchasing eggs and water for protesters to throw at police outside the hotel on July 31.

Barbara Barker, 52, of Tyndall Avenue, Manchester, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder at Manchester Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Ms Ludlow alleged Barker was a “willing participant in the disorder” and “aided and abetted the riots” by buying eggs and water from a nearby shop for protesters.

Defending, John Black told the court Barker went to the area because she was “nosey” and was not present when “violence occurred”.

Mr Black said Barker had “no reason” to believe the eggs she purchased would be “used in any unlawful purpose”.

Barker was remanded into custody and will appear at Manchester Crown Court on September 3 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old boy was convicted of “participating in riots” in Bolton.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, sitting as a youth court, on Tuesday afternoon.

Prosecutor Ms Ludlow said the charge related to the boy “participating in riots” in Bolton town centre on August 4.

District Judge Lucy Hogarth told the boy: “You were involved in an extremely serious incident where real harm was caused around the country by individual people involving themselves in what was happening.”

The boy was bailed and will be sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on September 17.